Kittitas County under air quality advisory Aug 13, 2021

Kittitas County is currently under an air quality advisory through 10 a.m. Monday, which has been issued by the Washington State Department of Ecology, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Department.

Smoke as a result of fires in Okanogan and Yakima counties is affecting the air quality in Kittitas County and the rest of Eastern Washington.

County health officials want residents to be aware of current air quality conditions in order to take necessary steps to avoid negative health effects. Air quality information can be accessed at any time via the Washington Air Quality Advisory (WAQA) online https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/.

WAQA is a tool that measures the air quality with categories ranging from "good" to "hazardous" air. Additional resources include the following: 

• Washington Smoke Blog http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ contains information about smoke as well as active wildfires.
• National Weather Service http://www.weather.gov/ has weather related alerts, including air quality.
• Washington State Department of Health's Wildfire Smoke page http://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires/WildfireSmoke explains the harm of wildfire smoke.

"Outdoor activities should take place when we have "good" air. When air quality changes to "moderate" or worse, we recommend people start making changes, including moving indoors," said Kittitas County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Larson.