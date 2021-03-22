Kittitas County’s unemployment rate registered at 7.4% for January, according to a news release from the state Employment Security Department.
The rate represented a decrease from December’s rate of 8% but was as a percentage point higher than the January 2020, rate of 7.4%.
Due to job losses triggered by COVID-19 restrictions, the county’s unemployment rate for 2020 was 9.1%, up from 5.4% in 2019.
The county’s nonfarm labor market shrank in 2020.
The report states: “Estimates indicate that Kittitas County's nonfarm labor market averaged just 15,620 jobs in 2020, a substantial 1,400-job and an 8.2% downturn from the 17,020-job average in 2019. The Kittitas County nonfarm market has posted year-over-year contractions since the onset of COVID-19 related layoffs (April 2020 through January 2021). This January, employment totaled 15,820, down by 1,130 jobs and 6.7% from the 16,950 jobs tallied in January 2020.”
This January did see some growth in individual job categories.
The report highlights a rebound in retail trade employment.
“Year over year, retail trade employment in Kittitas County has expanded in each of the past eight consecutive months (June 2020 through January 2021). In January 2021, retail trade provided 1,890 jobs, up by 120 jobs (and 6.8 percent) from the 1,770 tallied in January 2020. Basically, Kittitas County’s retail trade businesses experienced severe COVID-19 related job losses in April and May 2020, but they have netted gains in every month since (i.e., from June 2020 through January 2021),” the report states.
Conversely, leisure and hospitality steadily declined.
“Year-over-year, employment in Kittitas County's leisure and hospitality industry has contracted for 11 consecutive months (March 2020 through January 2021). Countywide, leisure and hospitality employment fell from 2,580 jobs in January 2020 to 2,150i n January 2021, a large 430-job and 16.7% downturn,” the report states.
In January 2020 to January 2021 comparisons, the following job classifications saw increases:
• Construction, mining, logging, up 37.4%.
• Manufacturing, up 10.3%.
• Retail trade, up 6.8%
In January 2020 to January 2021 comparisons, the following job classifications saw decreases:
• Leisure and hospitality, down 16.7%
• Information and financial activities, down 15.9%
• State and local government, down 14.5%
• Professional and business services, down 6.9%.
• Education and health services, down 7.6%.
• Wholesale trade, down 4.8%.