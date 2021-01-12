As more COVID-19 vaccine supply enters Kittitas County, residents will see vaccine distribution occurring at different locations, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
To date, Washington State has released the 1a and 1b guidelines. The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) has requested more COVID-19 vaccine and is waiting for more supplies to arrive.
Other locations in Kittitas County will receive COVID-19 vaccine beyond the IMT. For example, Community Health of Central Washington (CHCW) received a limited supply and the local Safeway pharmacy will also have limited vaccine available. Safeway has a link at https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/SafewayPharmacyEllensburgfor people who are eligible for the vaccine and will notify the public when appointments are available.
Safeway will require proof of eligibility to the appointment. CHCW is currently contacting their eligible patients to receive vaccine from their remaining supply.As more vaccine becomes available, there will be multiple methods for those eligible to receive the vaccine, including potential locations such as clinical settings, pharmacies, and community distribution points.
The IMT is also aware of situations where eligible patients will not be able to access potential locations because of physical limitations and planning for necessary accommodations is in progress. All locations with vaccine follow the Washington State framework.
County official ask that individuals use information via the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) website or via Kittitas County to ensure that any links or vaccine information is accurate. Do not input personal information online to determine vaccine eligibility unless that site is a link from DOH.
If you are in the 1a category, speak to your agency lead regarding getting on the vaccine schedule. The IMT is waiting on additional vaccine supply.
Toread about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.govor www.cdc.govIf you have questions about COVID-19 testing you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.If you have questions about your health, please contact your health care provider.