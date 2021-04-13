The Kittitas County Youth Awards (KCYA) committee members met recently to choose this year’s winners.
The committee struggled to choose just one in each category due to quality of applications received this year. The committee was very impressed with the hard work and resiliency of youth in our community during this very difficult year.
Due to COVID restrictions, a live presentation ceremony was not possible, but a prerecorded ceremony was shared with the families of each nominee. The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.esdef.net/KCYA2021.mp4. Plaques were presented to each winner at their home or school.
The Kittitas County Youth Awards are a joint project of the Ellensburg School District Education Foundation, Rodeo City Kiwanis, and the school districts of Kittitas County. For more information, contact Mike McCloskey at 509.899.3168.
KCYA is pleased to announce the nominees and winners in each category.
The Arts
Hina Allen – Ellensburg High School
Lydia Blaisdell – Ellensburg High School
Jessica Ellithorpe – Walter Strom Middle School
Joseph Fromherz – Morgan Middle School
Zeke Haverfield – Swiftwater Learning Academy
Payton Harvill – Ellensburg High School
Collin Marsh – Ellensburg High School
Yaridza Ramirez – Morgan Middle School
Kelly Te – Morgan Middle School
Judah Weller – Lincoln Elementary School
Business and Enterprise
Kylie Anderson – Ellensburg High School
Ethan Gordon – Lincoln Elementary School
Civic/Community Service
Collin Marsh – Ellensburg High School
Savannah Pool – Walter Strom Middle School
Family Life
Maria Casio-Guzman – Morgan Middle School
Lillian Estep – Valley View Elementary School
Leadership
Jaden Burroughs – Ellensburg High School
Jayden Jameson – Swiftwater Learning Academy
Thomas Lonowski – Ellensburg High School
Heidi Rizor – Kittitas Elementary School
Loreydy Santiago – Easton School
Bailey Sherley – Ellensburg High School
Personal Achievement
Payton Hillberg – Walter Strom Middle School
Francisca Mavungo – Mt. Stuart Elementary School
Skylar Mullin – Lincoln Elementary School
India Penny – Ellensburg High School
Lindsey Town – Ellensburg High School
Ed Wood – Swiftwater Learning Academy
Nathalia Zepeda-Villa – Kittitas Elementary School
S.T.E.M.
Payton Harvill – Ellensburg High School
Miles Lipton-McKinstray – Cle Elum/Roslyn Elementary School
Small Group
EHS Knowledge Bowl Captains
Jaden Burroughs — Ellensburg High School
Peter Hogan — Ellensburg High School
Flamingo Flockers
Adeline Heins — Cle Elum/Roslyn Elementary
Ariya Heins — Cle Elum/Roslyn Elementary
Girl Scout Troop #2001
Abby Didenhover—Kittitas Elementary
Emily Didenhover—Kittitas Elementary
Abigail Espino—Valley View Elementary
Amabelle Melendez—Mt. Stuart Elementary
Mattson Family Planters
Chloe Mattson—Ellensburg High School
Kaden Mattson—Ellensburg High School
Veronica Mattson—Morgan Middle School
Michael Mattson—Lincoln Elementary School
Peace March Organizers
Jenna Callan—Ellensburg High School
Annie Schlanger—Ellensburg High School
Walter Strom Middle School Art Club
Jazmine Guest Charlotte Nansel
Mason Graff Sydney Copp
Nisse Mankus Keira Moore
Large Group
Kittitas FCCLA
Seniors
Austyn Johnson, Kelby Tostenson, Jillian Provaznik, Allyson Vasquez, Camryn Mata
Juniors
Kirstin Johnson, Chesney Pemberton, Hannah Moore, Carolina Zapien, Bryana Jennings
Sophomores
Sydney Bare
Freshmen
Courtney Patteson, Lizbeth Villegas, Abigail Wilks
7th Grade
Addison Conley, Gilena Provaznik