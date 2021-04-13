Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Youth Awards (KCYA) committee members met recently to choose this year’s winners.

The committee struggled to choose just one in each category due to quality of applications received this year. The committee was very impressed with the hard work and resiliency of youth in our community during this very difficult year.

Due to COVID restrictions, a live presentation ceremony was not possible, but a prerecorded ceremony was shared with the families of each nominee. The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.esdef.net/KCYA2021.mp4. Plaques were presented to each winner at their home or school.

The Kittitas County Youth Awards are a joint project of the Ellensburg School District Education Foundation, Rodeo City Kiwanis, and the school districts of Kittitas County. For more information, contact Mike McCloskey at 509.899.3168.

KCYA is pleased to announce the nominees and winners in each category.

The Arts

Hina Allen – Ellensburg High School

Lydia Blaisdell – Ellensburg High School

Jessica Ellithorpe – Walter Strom Middle School

Joseph Fromherz – Morgan Middle School

Zeke Haverfield – Swiftwater Learning Academy

Payton Harvill – Ellensburg High School

Collin Marsh – Ellensburg High School

Yaridza Ramirez – Morgan Middle School

Kelly Te – Morgan Middle School

Judah Weller – Lincoln Elementary School

Business and Enterprise

Kylie Anderson – Ellensburg High School

Ethan Gordon – Lincoln Elementary School

Civic/Community Service

Collin Marsh – Ellensburg High School

Savannah Pool – Walter Strom Middle School

Family Life

Maria Casio-Guzman – Morgan Middle School

Lillian Estep – Valley View Elementary School

Leadership

Jaden Burroughs – Ellensburg High School

Jayden Jameson – Swiftwater Learning Academy

Thomas Lonowski – Ellensburg High School

Heidi Rizor – Kittitas Elementary School

Loreydy Santiago – Easton School

Bailey Sherley – Ellensburg High School

Personal Achievement

Payton Hillberg – Walter Strom Middle School

Francisca Mavungo – Mt. Stuart Elementary School

Skylar Mullin – Lincoln Elementary School

India Penny – Ellensburg High School

Lindsey Town – Ellensburg High School

Ed Wood – Swiftwater Learning Academy

Nathalia Zepeda-Villa – Kittitas Elementary School

S.T.E.M.

Payton Harvill – Ellensburg High School

Miles Lipton-McKinstray – Cle Elum/Roslyn Elementary School

Small Group

EHS Knowledge Bowl Captains

Jaden Burroughs — Ellensburg High School

Peter Hogan — Ellensburg High School

Flamingo Flockers

Adeline Heins — Cle Elum/Roslyn Elementary

Ariya Heins — Cle Elum/Roslyn Elementary

Girl Scout Troop #2001

Abby Didenhover—Kittitas Elementary

Emily Didenhover—Kittitas Elementary

Abigail Espino—Valley View Elementary

Amabelle Melendez—Mt. Stuart Elementary

Mattson Family Planters

Chloe Mattson—Ellensburg High School

Kaden Mattson—Ellensburg High School

Veronica Mattson—Morgan Middle School

Michael Mattson—Lincoln Elementary School

Peace March Organizers

Jenna Callan—Ellensburg High School

Annie Schlanger—Ellensburg High School

Walter Strom Middle School Art Club

Jazmine Guest Charlotte Nansel

Mason Graff Sydney Copp

Nisse Mankus Keira Moore

Large Group

Kittitas FCCLA

Seniors

Austyn Johnson, Kelby Tostenson, Jillian Provaznik, Allyson Vasquez, Camryn Mata

Juniors

Kirstin Johnson, Chesney Pemberton, Hannah Moore, Carolina Zapien, Bryana Jennings

Sophomores

Sydney Bare

Freshmen

Courtney Patteson, Lizbeth Villegas, Abigail Wilks

7th Grade

Addison Conley, Gilena Provaznik

