Kittitas County was at 136 active COVID-19 cases, as of 11:46 a.m., Dec. 11 according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 14 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of the 136 cases, 18 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:03 a.m., Dec. 11 (number includes students participating in the recent pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 optional testing on Nov. 12-13).
Kittitas County was at 560.4 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases, according to the state Department of Health website.
Other Kittitas County COVID-19 numbers as of 11:46 a.m., Dec. 11 were: 1,391 confirmed cases; 393 pending tests; 15,911 tested negative; 1,232 recovered; and 23 deaths.