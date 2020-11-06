Kittitas County was at 42 active COVID-19 cases as of 9:03 a.m., Friday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered five new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 42, 18 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:07 a.m., Friday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 204 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 9:03 a.m., Friday, were: 842 confirmed cases; 172 pending tests; 11,026 tested negative; 778 recovered; and 22 deaths.