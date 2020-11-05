Kittitas County was at 44 active COVID-19 cases as of 8:42 a.m., Thursday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered seven new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 44, 19 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:07 a.m., Thursday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 206.1 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 8:42 a.m., Thursday, were: 837 confirmed cases; 190 pending tests; 10,854 tested negative; 771 recovered; and 22 deaths.