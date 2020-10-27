Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County was at 78 active COVID-19 cases as of 8:10 a.m., Tuesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.

The county had registered four new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 78, 30 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:03 a.m., Tuesday.

The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 246.9 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.

The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 8:10 a.m., Tuesday, were: 786 confirmed cases; 154 pending tests; 9,9024 tested negative; 689 recovered; and 22 deaths.

