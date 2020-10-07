Kittitas County’s number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 40 as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The active case total had been at 30 on Monday.
Of those 40 active cases, 20 are Central Washington University students residing in Ellensburg, according to the information posted on the CWU COVID-19 Dashboard, as of 8:16 a.m., Tuesday. Central started making its COVID-19 case counts available to the public on its website on Friday.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 109.5 per 100,000.
The other COVID-19 counts on the county dashboard as of 5 p.m. Tuesday are: 132 pending tests; 593 confirmed cases; 7,934 tested negative; 529 recovered; and 22 deaths.