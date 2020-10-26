Kittitas County was at 79 active COVID-19 cases as of 8:45 a.m., Monday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 22 new cases over the weekend. Of those 79, 33 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:45 a.m., Monday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 240.5 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 8:45 a.m., Monday, were: 782 confirmed cases; 124 pending tests; 9,884 tested negative; 681 recovered; and 22 deaths.
Also on Monday, the Ellesburg School District announced a positive COVID-19 case associated with Ellensburg High School, the second since EHS opened for in-classroom instruction under the hybrid model (two days in-person, three days online) on Oct. 19.