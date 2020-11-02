Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County’s Nov. 3 general election ballot returns topped 70% as of Saturday, according to the Kittitas County Auditor’s website.

As of Saturday’s count, 70.25% of the ballots had been returned. Between Oct. 29 and 31, 2,192 ballots were returned. The total returned is at 21,198. The county has issued 30,175 ballots for the election.

Election Day is Tuesday. Ballots can must be submitted in the mail by that day (postage provided on envelope) or returned to a county drop box by 8 p.m., Tuesday. Because of the high turnout expected for the election, election officials across the country have been requesting voters return ballots early.

