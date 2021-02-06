The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) will reopen the wait list for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday (Feb. 8), according to a news release from Kittitas County.
On Feb. 1, the wait list was temporarily closed after a user input error triggered SignUpGenius to show over 100,000 registered on the wait list. During the closure, the IMT took the opportunity to add extra registration questions with the goal of identifying the most at-risk for disease within the Phase and Tier guidelines.
No one’s information was lost on the previous wait list. Beginning Monday, anyone who has not already signed up on the previous wait list can do so by visiting the incident website and entering their information into SignUpGenius. Individuals should note that SignUpGenius now only allows a maximum wait list of 6,500, so the intention of the wait list is not for the general public; the wait list is intended for individuals who will be identified in Washington State’s prioritized allocations. Individuals on the waitlist who are eligible will be prioritized for vaccines when supply becomes available.
The IMT estimates there are roughly 8,000 Kittitas County residents who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 1B, Tier 1. County officials continue to ask the community’s help in ensuring our 1B, Tier 1 folks are getting signed up for appointments or the wait list.
For individuals who do not have access to any assistance, call the COVID-19 vaccine phone line at 509-933-8315. The COVID-19 vaccine phone line is run by volunteers and is unable to interpret or confirm a person’s eligibility.
To determine eligibility, visit the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) website at www.doh.wa.gov and click on Vaccine Phase Finder. Eligibility information is also available in DOH’s Guidance Summary at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/SummaryInterimVaccineAllocationPriortization.pdf.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine call 509-933-8315 or if you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.