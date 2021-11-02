Kittitas FCCLA Attends Regional Leadership Meeting For the DAILY RECORD Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kittitas Secondary School FCCLA members are (left to right): Carolina Zapien, Addison Conley, Yaritza Solorzano, Gilena Provaznik, Kirstin Johnson, Lizbeth Villegas, Chesney Permberton, Jared Johnson and Kayser Dempsey. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Oct. 20, Kittitas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America(FCCLA) chapter hosted the Region 7 Fall Leadership Meeting with the theme, “Make it Count-Now’s your Time!Washington State Vice President for Region 7, Gilena Provaznik, emceed and facilitated the virtual event. In addition, FCCLA Regions 1,2 and 4 all had chapters represented as well. The morning’s events included several leadership opportunities such as several round table discussions where kids could network and share ideas on different topics.Two FCCLA National Officers attended and presented workshops, including Kittitas’ own Kirstin Johnson the National Vice President of Competitive Events. Kirstin taught members the finer points of leadership through a fun and interactive notetaking guide. The second workshop, My FCCLA Story, was led by Briana Castro, the National Vice President of Development from Chiawana High School in Pasco, Washington. Briana kept the member’s attention with all she had learned and accomplished while on her journey. The WashingtonState Vice President of Public Relations and C0-State Vice President of Programs, Lizbeth Villegas was on hand to share the many activities available to Washington FCCLA members through the state officers program of work. All Kittitas members were able to walk away with leadership skills they could use throughout the school year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fccla Kittitas Family Region 7 Politics Company School Washington State Leadership Fall Leadership Meeting Briana Castro Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestrians Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter