Kittitas FCCLA

Kittitas Secondary School FCCLA members are (left to right): Carolina Zapien, Addison Conley, Yaritza Solorzano, Gilena Provaznik, Kirstin Johnson, Lizbeth Villegas, Chesney Permberton, Jared Johnson and Kayser Dempsey.

 Contributed

On Oct. 20, Kittitas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America(FCCLA) chapter hosted the Region 7 Fall Leadership Meeting with the theme, “Make it Count-Now’s your Time!

Washington State Vice President for Region 7, Gilena Provaznik, emceed and facilitated the virtual event. In addition, FCCLA Regions 1,2 and 4 all had chapters represented as well. The morning’s events included several leadership opportunities such as several round table discussions where kids could network and share ideas on different topics.

Two FCCLA National Officers attended and presented workshops, including Kittitas’ own Kirstin Johnson the National Vice President of Competitive Events. Kirstin taught members the finer points of leadership through a fun and interactive notetaking guide.

The second workshop, My FCCLA Story, was led by Briana Castro, the National Vice President of Development from Chiawana High School in Pasco, Washington. Briana kept the member’s attention with all she had learned and accomplished while on her journey. The Washington

State Vice President of Public Relations and C0-State Vice President of Programs, Lizbeth Villegas was on hand to share the many activities available to Washington FCCLA members through the state officers program of work. All Kittitas members were able to walk away with leadership skills they could use throughout the school year.

