All four of the Kittitas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competitive events teams qualified for the state competition on January 27, according to a news release from the school.
Each team earned gold, qualifying them for the event. Kittitas FCCLA decided this year to develop a program of work that focused on the importance of keeping families safe.
In response to all students being required to be on the internet, Addison Conley, a seventh grader, peer educated sixth-grade students about cyberbullying and the detrimental effects. She then countered with the positivity of being kind through activities the students participated in.
Gilena Provaznik explained through interactive lessons for fifth- and seventh-grade students a project about why we wear masks and how they work. Students took part in several activities demonstrating mask effectiveness.
Chesney Pemberton and Jillian Provaznik have been busy presenting to their peers about the dangers of human trafficking and creating educational posters to put up throughout our community with the title, Families Out There Be Aware!
Lastly, Hannah Moore and Kelby Tostenson presented a display titled: FCCLA is a Sure Bet for Success. The display depicts all components of the chapter’s program of work, including but not limited to, leadership, membership, recognition, and state and national program involvement.
Kittitas will be competing in the state STAR Events competition during the virtual state conference this March 16-19. Also during the FCCLA State Leadership Conference, Kirstin Johnson will try and secure the nomination as a National Officer Candidate. Gilena Provaznik will run for State Vice President of Region 7 and Lizbeth Villegas will run as the At-large candidate from Region 7.
State will be full of great workshops and leadership opportunities for all chapter members.