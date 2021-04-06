On March 30, all four Kittitas STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Event competition teams of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter qualified as first-place national qualifiers, according to a news release from the school.
The state competition this year was again virtual, but the teams didn’t let that stop them. Seventh-grade students Addison Conley with her National Programs in Action project and Gilena Provaznik with her Focus on Children project both are moving forward.
In addition, the team of Hannah Moore and Kelby Tostenson competed with their project that depicted the year-long program of work of the chapter in the event of Chapter in Review Display.
Lastly, Chesney Pemberton and Jillian Provaznik competed in the Professional Presentation event which is about addressing a concern in your school, community, state or nation.
All national competitions will take place virtually, but a few students will attend the National Leadership Conference including newly elected Washington State Vice President of Public Relations, Lizbeth Villegas and National Officer Candidate Kirstin Johnson.
The conference will take place June 25-July 2. Competitors will find out the results of their competition events during the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.