The last two years have been tough on students, but there is still plenty of room to take lemons and make lemonade out of the situation.
The Kittitas School District graduation Saturday took time to recognize the hard work graduates put into the process of getting to that culmination point, while also pausing reflect on the good times the class experienced along the way. The graduation ceremony was a reflection of these good times, with fireworks, bouncy balls and plenty of inside jokes and references for the students and staff.
The first graduates to speak at the ceremony were co-valedictorians Allison McCune and Sarah Olson, who went through the alphabet, using each letter as a way to remind the class of their time at Kittitas Secondary School, with references like, “D is for the time David and Diego (Lopez) swapped places during class.”
The bouncy balls came into play during the guest speech by teachers Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Phillips, who bounced up to the podiums on large hopper balls. The two teachers then proceeded to casually throw smaller bouncy balls at the graduates during the speech.
The speech wasn’t just an excuse for the teachers to throw balls at their former students; they did have important things to say to them. They reminded them they were able to work through the year because of their grit and passion, and that they should cherish the time they have and use it wisely.
The graduation took place on the KSD football field, with the graduates in the bleachers and their friends and family seated in the field.
The musical performance for the graduation was performed by graduate Allyson Vasquez.
Class Speaker Jillian Provaznik told her former classmates to not be afraid of uncomfortable and new situations, because that is the best place to learn, and adapt. People don’t always get to choose when they are put in uncomfortable situations, so it’s not a bad idea to practice getting in them.
Soon it was time for students to receive the diplomas. As tradition, students had their names called and one by one, walked down for a handshake and a piece of paper that proved they had completed their education. Some students also improvised to fix a falling balloon arch during this part of the ceremony.
Some graduations traditions were adapted for the outdoor setting. The graduates walked down to the football field in front of the large screen showing the graduation, and sat down on the ground watching a slideshow of their time in school.
Finally, the students moved back up to the bleachers, where Class President Sarah Olson directed them to turn their tassels, and toss their hats. The graduates then walked down the field again to find their families as fireworks were set off behind the field.