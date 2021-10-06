Kittitas PUD increases power rates For the DAILY RECORD Oct 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After multiple public meetings from July to September and completion of a cost-of-service study, the Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioners approved a 4.5% rate increase to retail rates during their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 28, according to a news release from the district.The district increase is effective Oct. 1 and is split between the “fixed” and “variable” components of each rate class. For a typical resident, the increase is about $7 per month.District officials stated they purchase their power from Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) and in July 2021, BPA announced the new power and transmission rates for fiscal years 2022-2023, starting Oct. 1. The effect of the BPA rate changes will vary from utility to utility throughout the region. The impact to the Kittitas Public Utility District is a 10.6% increase to transmission rates and a 1.7% decrease to wholesale power the district purchases from BPA. The district rate increase covers the cost of the BPA rate changes, funds the continued investment in replacement of aging infrastructure and replenishes reserve funds used to repair system damages from the Clerf Road fire of 2021.The district is a publicly owned non-profit entity committed to providing safe, reliable, cost-based electric service to meet the needs of our community. The district operates and maintains over 700 miles of line, five substations and four distribution points of delivery across the Kittitas County to serve nearly 5,000 meters. Contact the district office if you have any questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District Rate Bpa Commerce Economics Increase Public Utility Kittitas County Cost Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayHuman remains found near Stampede PassSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in community Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter