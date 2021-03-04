Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Tuesday evening hit and run incident resulted in injuries to one person, requiring an airlift to a Seattle hospital.

Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor said the report of a hit and run incident came in at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the 100 block of South Main Street in downtown Kittitas. Multiple Kittitas Police officers and Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to treat the female victim.

“We had prompt arrival,” Taylor said. “The officers and deputies handled the investigation excellently with the resources they had available.”

The victim was ultimately airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. As of Wednesday, Taylor said she was in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Her family is with her,” Taylor said.

Taylor described the victim as a longtime Kittitas resident. Due to a lack of surveillance cameras in the area, he said there is a lack of video footage that pinpoints a suspect in the incident. The investigation is currently ongoing.

“If anybody was a witness, we’d love to hear from them,” Taylor said.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.