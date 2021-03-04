A Tuesday evening hit and run incident resulted in injuries to one person, requiring an airlift to a Seattle hospital.
Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor said the report of a hit and run incident came in at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the 100 block of South Main Street in downtown Kittitas. Multiple Kittitas Police officers and Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to treat the female victim.
“We had prompt arrival,” Taylor said. “The officers and deputies handled the investigation excellently with the resources they had available.”
The victim was ultimately airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. As of Wednesday, Taylor said she was in the Intensive Care Unit.
“Her family is with her,” Taylor said.
Taylor described the victim as a longtime Kittitas resident. Due to a lack of surveillance cameras in the area, he said there is a lack of video footage that pinpoints a suspect in the incident. The investigation is currently ongoing.
“If anybody was a witness, we’d love to hear from them,” Taylor said.