The Kittitas School Board voted Thursday night to pursue starting school in the fall with in-classroom instruction.
This is not entirely the board’s decision, as its reopening plan needs to be approved by the state Department of Health. The vote to request the DOH to reopen in person was four in favor and one against, during the online meeting Thursday night.
Kittitas Superintendent Mike Nollan recommended the board follow the Kittitas County Public Health Department’s suggestion and open with remote/online instruction to start the year. This recommendation was based on the number of cases in the county.
To open safety, the county suggests waiting until there are less than 25 cases per 100,000 for at least two weeks. As of Aug. 5, the county reported there were 200 cases per 100,000 for the last two weeks.
“I don’t think that it’s the safest option for kids and teachers,” Nollan said.
The Ellensburg School District and the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District have previously announced they will be starting the year with online instruction only.
If the DOH does not approve the district’s reopening plan, the district will be forced to open remote.
In a release from the Kittitas School District an excerpt from the the Region 7 K-12 Guidance for Reopening to Classroom Instruction was cited:
School districts may petition the Local Public Health Jurisdiction for an exception to these reopening thresholds and other standards. Such petitions should be founded in evidence, on a reasonable basis and with supporting rationale. Petition must include:
- Justification for exception.
- Safety plan for exception.
- Letters of support from the superintendent and elected school board members.
Superintendent Nollan will also be required to sign off on the reopening plan, something he said he would do if the DOH and Kittitas Public Health Dr. Larson approve the plan.
The district stated in the release the decision was based on a survey sent to Kittitas parents that showed almost 70% of those who responded supported having students come back to school in some manner.
If the DOH does approve the district’s plan, the district will provide remote education to families who choose to remain home. According to Nollan, the district will use the online learning programs Google Classroom and Seasaw (for younger students). They will also be using the video chat program Newrow.