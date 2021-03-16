A bus driver for the Kittitas School District tested positive for COVID-19 last week, requiring around 20 students to be tested before returning to school. So far, no students have tested positive, and the bus driver has recovered and has been cleared to return to work.
As a result of this scare, a bus route was canceled for the district on March 12. Superintendent Mike Nollan said the bus was a closed space, with no windows open and an amount of students on the bus that prevented safe social distancing.
“We canceled the bus for one day, for Friday. So the students, if they wanted to get back on the bus this week they had to be rapid tested,” Nollan said. “We went through the health department and they did the contact tracing and they gave us all the dates, so we followed their direction. We have checked all our other bus drivers and they have been negative, we have tested most of the students too and they have been negative.”
The driver tested positive earlier in the week, and a substitute was filling in. On Friday, the substitute took another route, and kids had to find another way to school. When they arrived they were required to take a coronavirus test before they could attend class or ride the bus again.