Three students tested positive for the coronavirus at the Kittitas School District over one weekend. Superintendent Mike Nollan said the district worked with the Kittitas County Public Health Department and has concluded there were no transfers of the virus at school and the students hadn’t come in direct contact with anyone in the school.
“The health department did their thing with the contact tracing, and they determined that we didn’t need to have anybody else go home or quarantine any classes or anything more than that,” Nollan said.
These are the second, third and fourth instances where a student in the district has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Nollan. He said three staff members have also tested positive.
This means there have been seven total cases at KSD since starting in-person hybrid on Sept. 10.
In comparison, the Ellensburg School District has reported 30 positive cases since starting its hybrid model in October. However, ESD has approximately five times as many students as KSD, and four times as many cases.
“So far I feel it’s being contained. We will, if we have to make a decision, we will quarantine a grade or a class or something like that,” Nollan said. “But we are working with the health department to make sure something like that doesn’t happen.”
Schools in the Kittitas district are running a hybrid learning model, which splits students in two groups, “A” and “B,” with one group attending class in person Monday and Tuesday, and the other group attending Wednesday and Thursday. When a group is not taking classes in-person, they are attending online. Friday is online for both groups, and there is an option for students to take classes fully online if they don’t feel safe attending in-person. K-2 students are attending class in-person everyday.
Currently KSD is allowing students in the district who are taking hybrid class the ability to transfer to fully online learning. Nollan said this is not something the district would normally allow, but is available due to the current spike in cases across the county and the rest of the nation.
“There are things happening now, we have had three students (in one weekend), and with what’s going on in the world today with the spike, some parents want to keep their kids at home,” Nollan said.
Nollan said there are currently around a dozen students who’ve made the transition from in-person learning to fully online during the current spike in cases. He expects this trend could continue until case numbers start going down, hopefully sometime next year.
There have been instances where students are forced to quarantine not because they have it, but because a member of their family has it. Staff and students are not allowed at school if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, or if they are showing symptoms of the virus. Currently, there are 20 students and staff quarantining because of a possible infection. Two staff members are currently out with symptoms.
The district has its hands full with managing the COVID cases among staff and students. Nollan said trying to keep track of everything can sometimes take up an entire day for the district. When a student or staff feels they should quarantine, they have to take 14 days. If they start feeling symptoms and test positive, they have to stay isolated until they show no symptoms and a test shows they are clean. After that, they have to stay isolated for another 10 days to be safe.
“For administrators like myself, and our principals, and our nurse and our secretaries, sometimes that’s all we do. Just managing people, managing kids and taking phone calls just about COVID and close contact or how many days they are going to be out and having to find substitutes,” Nollan said. “It has just really changed our work a lot, and if that’s where we are at that’s where we’re at. We go, ‘you know, this is our job right now.’ Keeping kids in school is important and so if we have to do this, then that’s what we do.”