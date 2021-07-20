Kittitas senior elected to FCCLA national council For the DAILY RECORD Jul 20, 2021 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kirstin Johnson, an upcoming senior at Kittitas Secondary School, was elected to serve on the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) National Executive Council. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Kirstin Johnson, an upcoming senior at Kittitas Secondary School, was one of 10 national officers elected to serve on the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America's (FCCLA) National Executive Council (NEC) at FCCLA's Hybrid National Leadership Conference.Kirstin is the daughter of Suzette and Dan Johnson and will be serving as FCCLA's National Vice President of Competitive Events throughout the 2021-2022 school year.FCCLA hosted its first-ever Hybrid National Leadership Conference, June 27-July 2, in Nashville, Tennessee, with more than 2,5000 registered attendees participating either in-person or virtually. Twenty-five National Officer Candidates from across the country took part in the National Executive Council election process and underwent intense interviews, an online FCCLA knowledge test, and presented a three-minute prepared speech in front of all conference attendees. FCCLA’s National Executive Council (NEC) works as a team throughout the year and is made up of 10 officer positions. The NEC primary function is program development, program implementation, and public relations. The NEC has responsibilities that range from planning for FCCLA’s national conferences to promoting FCCLA’s National Programs, Competitive Events, Career Pathways, and other leadership opportunities. The council will build off existing goals to prepare a program of work and as well as develop future goals for the organization."Running for national office was a truly amazing experience. I met new people and learned new skills that have changed my life for the better. I am honored to be serving as the 2021-2022 National vice president of competitive Events. I am excited to be a part of creating and carrying out a program of work that will further our organization as we grow rom the aftermath of both the pandemic and virtual world," Kirstin said.Being elected to serve on the National Executive Council is the highest leadership honor a FCCLA member can achieve. National Officers serve as role models alongside their National Executive Council Adviser and set a positive example for FCCLA's entire membership. Inspired by this year's theme, officers are challenged to "Make it Count" to as they lead FCCLA's more than 180,000 members and over 5,000 Family and Consumer Sciences educators toward new horizons. 