...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Kittitas Secondary School FCCLA members Kayser Dempsey, Carolina Zapien, Hadlee Hanson, Gilena Provaznik, Kirstin Johnson, Lizbeth Villegas, Yari Solorzano, Sydney Bare, Jared Johnson participated in the State Conference ending on March 18.
On March 16-18, the Kittitas FCCLA Chapter attended the State FCCLA Leadership Conference in Wenatchee.
Approximately 400 members and advisers attended the event at the Wenatchee Coast Conference Center. There, students were able to hear Judson Laipply, the keynote speaker with a message about making life count now. Members also participated in many workshops facilitated by National Officers, Briana Castro the National Vice president of Development titled “Ultimate Fundraising & More” and National Vice President of Competitive Events, Kirstin Johnson titled “Make Your Time in FCCLA Count”.
Members were given the opportunity to participate in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, with 1st and 2nd place finishers qualifying for the National Leadership Conference.
Kittitas FCCLA had three teams compete this year. Sydney Bare, Yari Solorzano and Lizbeth Villegas competed with the chapters program of work in Chapter in Review Display Level 3 earning top honors and a perfect score of 1oo. Jared Johnson competed in Professional Presentation Level 1 with his project on the importance of Dams in the State of Washington. Lastly, Kayser Dempsey and Hadlee Hanson competed in Chapter Service Display Level 1 with their project, Making a Case for Compassion. They too finished first in their event.
All members will be representing the state of Washington at the National Leadership Conference in San Diego this coming June. On a sad note, Lizbeth Villegas and Gilena Provaznik concluded their duties as Washington state officers. Their leadership will be missed.
Members were also able to learn more about the Washington Hall of Fame inductees. This included Rebekah Johansen — a current Board of Director Chair, who has brought her experiences to help better represent the student voice. Connie Marsh was also rewarded with this title following her 40 plus years where she has taken part in the foundation of FCCLA at the regional, state, and national level. Lastly, Cathy White — the Washington State STAR Event Coordinator was selected to be a part of the Washington Hall of Fame.
The State Leadership Conference was the first state FCCLA gathering held in person since March of 2019. FCCLA members and other FCS leaders will continue to strengthen leadership skills, learn important real-world skills, and explore Career Pathways through FCCLA’s upcoming conferences and events including the 2022 National Leadership Conference in San Diego.