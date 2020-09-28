Kittitas Secondary School student Kirstin Johnson was the Grand Prize winner in the 25th Annual Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) Year of the Apple Art Contest sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, according to a news release from the foundation.
Johnson received a check in the amount of $1,000 for her efforts and will see her artwork published on the 2021 Corteva Agriscience calendar poster.
The announcement of the 2020 Year of the Apple Art Contest winner was delayed this year. Generally, the top place finishers are announced at the end of each school year. With schools in remote learning last spring it wasn’t an option to make the announcement in person at that time.
On Friday, representatives from the WAEF and Corteva Agriscience got to announce Johnson’s grand prize at her school with her parents, school principal and art teacher in attendance.
The grand prize artwork was titled "Far From The Tree." Johnson created her entry utilizing colored pencil. She submitted the piece while a sophomore at Kittitas Secondary School.
Second-place winner, Meredith Sconce from Almira-Coulee-Hartline High School won $500 and Margot Massey from Kamiakin High School was awarded third place and $250 for her entry.
In addition to student prizes, art programs in their schools each receive a $150 gift card for purchase of art supplies.
The art contest is open to all students in grades 9-12 in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Yakima and Walla Walla counties. Students may submit entries in a variety of traditional artistic mediums.
The grand prize artwork can be viewed at https://waef.org/event/year-of-the-apple/. Entry forms and contest rules for the 2021 Year of the Apple art contest will be available December 1st, 2020 on the WAEF event website. The deadline for students to submit entries is May 1st, 2021.
Annually, Corteva Agriscience produces a poster calendar featuring the grand prize winning artwork. The calendar is distributed to agriculture customers throughout central Washington. To receive a copy via the mail, please contact the WAEF office at 509-663-7713.
The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of Washington’s tree fruit industry dedicated to coordinating, promoting, and developing educational opportunities reflecting the values of tree fruit industry members