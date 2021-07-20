Kittitas students participate in national FCCLA conference For the DAILY RECORD Jul 20, 2021 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Kitttas Secondary School students Addison Conley, Hannah Moore, Chesney Pemberton and Kelby Tostenson participated in the FCCLA Student Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Event projects June 27-July 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kittitas Secondary School student Lizbeth Villegas at FCCLA national conference June 27-July 2. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not even a global pandemic can stop Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members from making a difference in their families, careers, and communities.Although this school year looked a bit different, FCCLA members perseverance, tenacity, and resilience shined through as students nationwide participated in Student Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Event projects. The top STAR Event competitors from each state, advanced to compete virtually at the 2021 Hybrid National Leadership Conference, June 27-July 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.Kittitas FCCLA had fewer teams compete this year as a result of the format for competitions being virtual, but those that competed found projects to make a difference in their school and community. This year the chapter chose to complete projects that benefited families, and fell under the FCCLA National Program, Families First.STAR Events are Competitive Events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. STAR Events allow student to compete individually or as a team. There are more than 30 STAR Events students can choose to compete in, all which recognize participants who demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities to actively identify an issue concerning families, careers, or communities, research the topic, and develop and implement a project to advocate for positive change. Both youth and adults work together in managing the events and serving as evaluators of the participants. STAR Events aim to support student development of knowledge and skills by enhancing the classroom experience and Career Pathway initiatives by equipping students with employable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century.In order to advance to compete on the national level in a STAR Event, members first compete at the regional and state level. Kittitas FCCLA had four teams compete this year, all finishing first at the regional and state competitions. Addison Conley a middle school student competed in National Programs in Action with her project on the dangers of cyber bullying, she finished eighth in the nation and earned a silver medal. Hannah Moore and Kelby Tostenson competed in Chapter in Review Display and was awarded a gold medal in their STAR Event category, with a third-place finish overall. Gilena Provaznik competed in Focus on Children, earned gold, and was third in the nation for her category. Jillian Provaznik and Chesney Pemberton competed in Professional Presentation on the dangers of human trafficking, they earned a gold medal and finished second in the nation. All were recognized for their accomplishments at FCCLA’s 2021 Hybrid National Leadership Conference.In addition to the competitive events portion of the leadership conference, Kittitas FCCLA had two Washington FCCLA State Officers planning and implementing the Washington State meetings held within the conference. Gilena Provaznik attended the conference virtually as the Region 7 State Vice President, and Lizbeth Villegas the Washington State Vice President of Public Relations and Co-State Vice President of Programs attended in person. Kirstin Johnson, went through the process of running for a national office as was one of ten individuals elected to the National Executive Council. Kirstin is serving as the 2021-2022 National Vice President of Competitive Events. Next for Kirstin and her adviser, Cheryl Uceny, will be attending a training in August at the FCCLA National Headquarters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Events Student Training Sport Nation Kirstin Johnson Career Conference Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Planning commission recommends Anderson Road annexationPublic hearing on 141-lot subdivision set for Aug. 10Annexation hearing on Anderson Road property this eveningJuly 16 blotter: Banjo player told to leaveJuly 14 blotter: Smoking pot, swimming in underwearSafeway celebrates 95 years in EllensburgCounty sees plateau in COVID case counts, vaccination ratesJuly 19 blotter: White fabric under windshield wiperEllensburg All-Stars headed to Regionals, putting on fundraiser to help pay for travel expensesFree summer camp option gets kids out into nature Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter