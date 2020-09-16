A teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kittitas School District. Superintendent Mike Nollan said the teacher got sick before the first day of school and stayed home to avoid interacting with students.
The teacher tested positive for COVID-19 over the Sept. 11-14 weekend and had not come into contact with any students. Nollan released a statement to families stating the teacher will remain out of school until it is safe to return, and the district has been working closely with the Department of Health to manage the incident.