Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kittitas School District. Superintendent Mike Nollan said the teacher got sick before the first day of school and stayed home to avoid interacting with students.

The teacher tested positive for COVID-19 over the Sept. 11-14 weekend and had not come into contact with any students. Nollan released a statement to families stating the teacher will remain out of school until it is safe to return, and the district has been working closely with the Department of Health to manage the incident.

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.