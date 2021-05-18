As Gov. Inslee works toward reopening the state at the end of June and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ease mask restrictions for vaccinated individuals, local medical professionals are gravely concerned about what they are currently seeing in our emergency room.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare is currently at risk of becoming overburdened by COVID-19-related hospitalizations, and providers are seeing some of the worst symptoms they have seen throughout the entire pandemic. Unlike in the beginning when the disease was affecting the elderly with pre-existing medical conditions and long-term care facility residents, the current face of the disease is younger, healthier, and almost exclusively in non-vaccinated individuals.
“We’ve had three COVID-positive patients in the emergency department,” Dr. Kevin Lindsey, KVH director of emergency medicine said of the 24-hour report for the department as of Monday morning. “One of them was ill enough to be transferred to another facility because they were so sick. Two were able to be managed and sent home with oxygen and other support systems to not be admitted to the hospital.”
Lindsey said Monday’s report is representative of what KVH emergency department staff have been seeing for the last several weeks. He said the department has been seeing more patients sick with COVID in that time period than when the volume previously peaked throughout the nation last December.
“The last data I have from the emergency department from May shows that if we continue at the same pace, which is what it looks like will happen, we’re probably going to exceed the number of COVID-positive patients in the emergency department than we did in that peak in December.”
Patient count aside, Lindsey said the major concern about the current situation is the severity of the symptoms patients are showing. In December, he said it was more common to see relatively mild symptoms for patients who tested positive for the disease, allowing them to return home to manage their experience.
This time around, he said the emergency department is seeing patients return who tested positive up to two weeks before, who are now showing extreme symptoms that prohibit their ability to function. Patients are not only showing high fevers and lack of energy, but also critically low blood-oxygen levels and dehydration.
“Their kidneys are shutting down, and they’re really sick,” he said. “It’s been just as laborious in our emergency department here in Ellensburg as it ever has for sick COVID patients right now. As a result, you can imagine I am struggling with the new masking requirements from the CDC.”
PINPOINTED DEMOGRAPHIC
While patients are in the emergency department, Lindsey said he asks each one of them whether they are vaccinated and practice masking while outside their household as has been recommended throughout the pandemic.
“The litany are active non-vaxxers,” he said. “The minority were not vaccinated because they didn’t meet the criteria yet. It’s been very interesting. I haven’t yet dealt with someone who has been vaccinated and is now sick with COVID. No one.”
The majority of the patients Lindsey has been dealing with recently are under 60, many of them being under 30. Although he said studies have not yet been done throughout the county to determine whether variants of the disease are at fault, he said the symptoms in the younger population are markedly different than what the department saw in earlier waves of the pandemic.
“I had a 46-year-old gentleman who was non-vaccinated who came in and had low oxygen and high fever,” he said. “He said it was the sickest he had ever been in his entire life, and he wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy. He was in the anti-vaxxing and anti-masking community, and I think he was shocked and said his stance on these issues wasn’t even close to worth it for the illness that he’s now experiencing. Forty-six-years-old, otherwise healthy, and now he’s home on oxygen and not able to do any activities at all.”
A major difference in the current face of the disease is the duration of symptoms. When COVID hit nursing facilities, Lindsey said patients normally would succumb relatively quickly due to their inability to fight the disease. Now, he said younger patients are surviving, but are living in much more extreme levels of pain as a result.
“Their blood pressure is low,” he said. “Their kidney function is impaired. They have very low oxygen levels. You and I right now would sit right now with an oxygen level of 97 to 98% on room air. This gentleman walked in with an oxygen level of 74%.”
BURDEN ON COMMUNITY
In announcing a path toward reopening, Gov. Inslee pointed out that the emergency order has and will not be lifted in the near future, and that the ability for the state to reopening as planned is contingent on not reaching capacity levels in the state’s intensive care units. At KVH, Lindsey said they have a baseline of what capacity currently looks like, with contingency plans for how to operate if that baseline is met and exceeded.
“Right now, we have been isolating our COVID patients, because you obviously want to separate them from other patients in the hospital,” he said. “Our ICU has five to six beds, and we have been consistently having three ICU patients in the recent past on ventilators and tubes down their throats breathing oxygen for them. We’ve been recently talking in the emergency department about how that’s actually almost where we hit our contingency plan.”
If the contingency plan is enacted, Lindsey said it will involve shutting down operating rooms and use the post-operative recovery area as an ICU for COVID-specific patients.
“A lot of this really doesn’t have to do with the number of ventilators, as previously was the discussion point early on in COVID,” he said. “Ventilators are not a life-saving entity. They are a last-ditch method that we really don’t like to use at all costs, because it really is a foretelling of the life expectancy of that patient. Right now, we’re close to acting on our contingency plan to shut down certain parts of the hospital and use certain areas, which we didn’t even come close to in our past. That’s what ironic is that we’re now in May when the country is opening up and we’re actually close to our contingency plan.”
KVH chief medical officer Dr. Kevin Martin said the hospital normally operates 13 conventional beds along with the six in the ICU, with plans on expanding that capacity to 61 beds and 12 ventilator beds.
“The problem is that we’ve put a whole lot of energy into crafting these plans a year ago,” he said. “They’re solid plans, but they’re based on the assumption that we can get staff from other places. What’s happening across the state is that as everyone is stressed at the same time, there simply aren’t the people to run those beds and ventilators, to be one-on-one with people when nursing a ventilated patient.”
The burden placed on KVH is not uncommon among other emergency rooms throughout the state. Martin said the hospital is constantly engaged in dialogue with other hospitals about logistic challenges of moving non-COVID patients to facilities that have more advanced equipment. Many times, he said this simply isn’t possible because those facilities are at capacity.
Adding to the challenge, non-COVID patients are continuing to come into the hospital to have their needs met. At any given time, Lindsey said the emergency department can have half their beds filled with patients experiencing mental health crises. Many of those patients require higher levels of care than KVH can provide, and Lindsey said they have been experiencing longer holds in the KVH emergency department due to a lack of beds throughout the state.
“We start with Yakima,” he said. “We then go to Confluence in Wenatchee. Then we hit the West Side. Then I hit Spokane, and then I go to the Tri-Cities. It’s not uncommon that I hit every single one of those areas and not get someone to accept the patient for a higher level of care than we can manage.”
COLLECTIVE FRUSTRATION
As the state moves toward its reopening plan, Lindsey said Kittitas County in specific not even close to the finish line as it pertains to the pandemic.
“Just because things are opening up on a masking level and getting a little closer to normal, the unvaccinated population is at even larger risk, I believe right for significant and worse illness,” he said. “That’s what we are seeing currently in our emergency department. We’re seeing younger and sicker.”
With vaccines being plentiful throughout the county, Martin said frustration is boiling as KVH is continuously burdened by their current case demographic.
“It makes me incredibly angry,” he said. “Dr. Lindsey and his team have to go through the ritual of donning extra equipment several times a day. Frankly, although the vaccines are great, they aren’t perfect, and this idea that I’m going to accept responsibility for my wellbeing, and you can’t tell me to vaccinate is absolutely and utterly false. It’s exactly as if you’re sitting in a bar and saying I’ll have that fourth beer before I drive, and if I have that accident, I’ll accept responsibility for the consequences.”