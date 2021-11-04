Kittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy Chief For the DAILY RECORD Nov 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Search teams, dogs and drones are searching for a Seattle Deputy Fire Chief in the Cliffdell portion of Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers with Kittitas Search and Rescue are actively searching for Seattle Fire Department Deputy Chief Jay Schreckengost in the Cliffdell area of Kittitas County, north of state Route 410.Schreckengost texted his family he would be elk hunting in the area when he left his rented cabin near SR 410 on Tuesday, Nov. 2; but they didn’t receive notification of his return to the cabin that night.The area where Schreckengost was staying and hunting is close to the boundary between Kittitas and Yakima counties; his family notified the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office he hadn’t returned. Yakima determined the area he was hunting in was in Kittitas County, and both sheriff’s offices now have resources committed to the search. Schreckengost’s pickup was located on Wednesday and became the epicenter of the search. As of Thursday morning, Search and Rescue coordinators are overseeing seven teams of ground searchers, four K9 search teams, and infrared-equipped drones from both counties. Dozens of volunteers from the Seattle Fire Department have been incorporated into the effort to locate their Deputy Chief.The search is occurring in remote and challenging mountainous terrain with limited, narrow access roads. Search teams need unimpeded access to work most efficiently as they hope to locate Schreckengost before the onset of expected bad weather this weekend, and ask people not involved in the search to stay clear.Anyone who has any information they believe could help locate Schreckengost is asked to call Kittcom, the unified Kittitas County emergency dispatch center, at 509-925-8534. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter