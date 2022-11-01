Julie Peterson

Julie Petersen, Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO was awarded the 2022 Joe Hopkins Memorial Award at the Washington State Hospital Association’s (WSHA) Annual meeting on Oct, 17, according to a news release from KVH.

The Joe Hopkins Memorial Award was created in 1987 to acknowledge an individual who displays the spirit of Joe Hopkins’ vision and dedication to Washington’s hospitals.


