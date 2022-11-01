...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Julie Petersen, Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO was awarded the 2022 Joe Hopkins Memorial Award at the Washington State Hospital Association’s (WSHA) Annual meeting on Oct, 17, according to a news release from KVH.
The Joe Hopkins Memorial Award was created in 1987 to acknowledge an individual who displays the spirit of Joe Hopkins’ vision and dedication to Washington’s hospitals.
Petersen began her career in health care almost 40 years ago as a staff accountant for Group Health Cooperative in Seattle. Since 2016, she has served as the CEO of Kittitas County Public Hospital District No. 1 and Superintendent of Kittitas County Public Hospital District No. 2 serving Upper Kittitas County. Petersen has been a member and Chair of the WSHA Rural Committee and is the past president of AWPHD and past chair of WSHA. The American Hospital Association (AHA) invited her to be a member of its Task Force on Ensuring Healthcare for Vulnerable Communities and to represent small and rural hospitals on the AHA Regional Policy Board for Region nine.
When Petersen arrived in Ellensburg in 2016, medical staff development and board development were high on her list of priorities and resulted in the first medical staff development plan for Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
Additionally, Petersen was also focused on improving partnerships with local private practices, Community Health of Central Washington, Central Washington University and our regional referral centers so KVH could serve more of our community here at home. As a result of this continuing work, access to healthcare in our rural county is stronger. In recent years Petersen has led KVH through a worldwide pandemic and has been a key partner with other community agencies in caring for the residents of Kittitas County.
“Julie is a practical visionary,” stated Michele Wurl, Chief Public Relations Officer at KVH. “Whether focusing on bringing services to the bedside, resources to the workforce or partners to the table, she is skilled at looking forward and working with all partners to make a vision reality. Julie sets the tone for Kittitas Valley Healthcare through her dedication, hard work, tireless commitment and constant compassion for her employees and community.”