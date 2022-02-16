A key community component in the fight against COVID is back in operation.
After a brief shutdown due to lack of testing supplies, the KVH COVID Clinic reopened its doors last Thursday. Although patient numbers have been low over the past week, KVH CEO Julie Petersen said the reopening came as a result of a nationwide search for a reliable source for the supplies needed to keep the center in operation.
“We have this incredible group of folks in materials management and lab who started looking around for other sources,” she said. “We also had the help of Dr. Larson who reached out to the Washington State Department of Health. We really had to crash around the country looking for a new vendor for the supplies that we needed, and we were able to secure that.”
In line with operations prior to closing, no appointment is necessary to get tested at the center, however one change was made to the current operations. The center is now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on weekends. Petersen said the decision was made to stick to weekday hours to help bolster staffing within the hospital on weekends. Upper county testing locations at both KVH Family Medicine and Urgent Care have also reopened.
With the new supply vendor partnership, Petersen said she is optimistic in the center’s ability to serve patient numbers moving into spring.
“It does feel like this is a secure supply chain,” she said. “The volume of omicron in the community is down, so we anticipate we’ll have fewer exposures and fewer people questioning because they feel symptomatic. I think we’ll be good to go unless there’s a new strain, but in the meantime, we’ll be stocked with all the supplies we can get our hands on.”
MOVING FORWARD WITH CONFIDENCE
Petersen said communication has been a key component of how the community has responded to the ebbs and flows of the pandemic and said the abrupt closure of the testing center was not how KVH wanted things to happen.
“That was a resource that the community had become very accustomed to using and we felt was very valuable from both a public health and peace of mind perspective,” she said. “We were caught totally off guard by this and really were put in a position where we quickly had to shelter our resources to make sure we had enough to meet the needs of the hospital.”
With the enhanced accessibility of home-based rapid antigen testing, Petersen said both the hospital and clinic remain exclusive in their use of PCR testing, as it is considered the gold standard for testing methods.
“They’re great in-home tests, but they still don’t have that accuracy that we’re looking for,” she said. “You will not see those rapid antigen tests used in our clinical settings. We have rapid PCR testing for our emergency department.”
Although the hospital received a bulk load of antigen tests over the past week, Petersen said those supplies will be rerouted within the community and not used within the hospital.
“We have reached out to public health and told them we have access to these,” she said. “We will be making these available free of charge to whoever seems to need them. We’re going to work with public health to get them out into the community in a productive way.”
As non-rapid PCR testing is sent to a third-party lab to be processed, turnaround times at the clinic have lagged at various points throughout the pandemic. Currently, Petersen said the hospital has brought in multiple new technologies to shorten the turnaround time, which now averages 48 hours.
“It allows us to turn those tests around quicker,” she said. “If you’re testing because of exposure or because you’re showing symptoms and you need an accurate answer, you need to come into the clinic.”
Looking toward spring, Petersen said the hospital remains committed to maintain the current opening schedule even if numbers stay low. As the state looks toward easing and/or dropping mask mandates, she said it is important to ensure that testing resources remain available for the community.
“We hope people return to the clinic and that they know that resource is there,” she said. “Whether it’s kids trying to get back into school, people trying to travel, we will have places for them to go and get tested.”