Ladies golf

The Ladies 18 Hole Club Champions: Pictured (left to right) are: Molly Pieters (Championship Flight Low Net), Joy Chrismer (Club Champion, Low Gross of Field), Barb Brooks (Low Net of Field), Kathy Jurgens (1st Flight Low Gross), Jackie Galbraith (1st Flight Low Net). Missing from picture — Jean Putnam (2nd Flight Low Gross).

 Contributed

The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for this week:

Aug. 17: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division played a game of Low Net – Front Nine. Winners were:

Div. A – Debbie Whitman (35), Div. B – Sharon Henry (36), Div. C – Terri Rasmussen (38), Div. D – Valerie Farrell.

Aug. 19: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for the final round of their annual Ladies 18 Hole Club Championship Tournament. Winners were:

Club Champion/Low Gross of Field – Joy Chrismer (184)

Low Net of the Field – Barb Brooks (135),

Championship Flight: Low Net – Molly Pieters (147)

First Flight: Low Gross – Kathy Jurgens (202), Low Net – Jackie Galbraith (142)

Second: Low Gross – Jean Putnam (224)

