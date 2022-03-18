The Ellensburg Women’s 18-Hole Division begins its 2022 golf season at 9 a.m., March 24 in the Ellensburg Golf Course social lounge for a business meeting followed up with a nine-hole golf scramble.
The Ladies 18-Hole Division plays each Thursday at the Ellensburg course. In addition, the group is also a member of the Washington State Women’s Public Links Association providing the opportunity to play at other area courses from May through the first of October.
This year the women will be hosting the annual Chip In Fore Cancer Tournament on June 24. The tournament is a fun nine-hole scramble,open to the public,with proceeds benefiting cancer research and outreach programs.
The Women’s 18-Hole Division welcomes new members throughout the golf season. There’s no minimum skill requirement — participants enjoy improving their skills, friendly competition, and giving recognition to the winners of the weekly play of the day.
Anyone interested in joining the group is encouraged to come and find out more information about membership. Questions about the group can also be directed to Kathy Jurgens at 899-5300 or email kathy.jurgens@gmail.com.
For those who want to play golf and are just starting out, refreshing their golf skills, or not able to play on Thursdays, the EllensburgWomen’s Nifty Niners invite you to come play nine-holes each Tuesday morning. It’s an opportunity to improve or practice your golf skills in a fun andf riendly environment.
The Nifty Niners will open its 2022 golf season with a meeting on 9:30 a.m., Tuesday at the Ellensburg Golf Course followed up with nine holes of golf. Questions about the Nifty Niners group can be directed to Terri Rasmussen at (425) 941-8976 or email tj_highfill@hotmail.com