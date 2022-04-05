...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Avalanche Beacon Boards have been installed at four sno-parks in Kittitas County.
The late-season storm that brought heavy snow to the Cascades this weekend created high avalanche risks in parts of Kittitas County, and highlights the need for avalanche awareness and preparation, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Winter recreators at popular Kittitas County sno-parks have had access to an important new tool for avalanche preparation and awareness for the past month, all started by the loss of a Washington State Trooper in an accident last year.
On Feb. 8, 2021, Washington State Trooper and long-time Kittitas County resident Steve Houle was caught and buried in an avalanche while snow-biking in the French Cabin Creek area, north of Cle Elum. Deputies from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers with Kittitas County Search and Rescue (KCSR) rode into the steep, remote backcountry where Houle’s riding partner showed them what happened. After hours of searching with probes and canines, Trooper Houle’s body was recovered and escorted home to his family.
In the aftermath of their tragic loss, the Houle family joined in partnership with KCSR to purchase and erect four Avalanche Beacon Boards for the heavily used sno-parks at French Cabin Creek, Cooper River, 29 Pines and Crystal Springs sno-parks. The boards were completed and installed last month.
The seasonal Beacon Boards will be taken down later this month and reinstalled each winter. They’re solar powered and activate automatically upon when they sense nearby motion. Using a lighted display, they show winter recreation users whether their avalanche beacon is transmitting properly. The boards also direct users to updated avalanche conditions and forecasts from the Northwest Avalanche Center (nwac.us) and remind them of basic avalanche safety practices and equipment.
Each of the donated Beacon Boards reads, “In Memory of Steve Houle – WSP 1168”—memorializing Houle’s badge number with the Washington State Patrol. Both KCSR and the Houle family hope these boards and Steve’s memory will raise awareness of avalanche hazards and the steps winter recreators can take to stay safe when in slide-prone areas.
For the most current avalance conditions and forecasts, visit the Northwest Avalanche Center at nwac.us