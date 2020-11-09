Preliminary vote for Kittitas County races as of Friday, according to the Kittitas County Auditor's Office.
Vote totals for the following races are:
Kittitas County Commissioner District 1
Cory Wright (R) 13,011 votes (59.66%)
Kristin Ashley (R) 8,585 votes (39.37%)
Kittitas County Commissioner District 2
Laura Osiadacz (R) 14,511 votes (66.6%)
Jerry Martens (R) 7,053 votes (32.37%)
Kittitas County Sheriff
Clay Myers (R) 16,022 votes (70.11%)
Bart Olson (R) 6,638 votes (29.05%)
Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner 1
Rick Catlin 11,751 votes (57.89%)
Patrick Kelleher 8,438 votes (41.57%)
Legislative District 13, State Representative Position 1
Districtwide vote totals
Tom Dent (R) 39,300 votes (70.98%)
Eduardo Casteñeda-Dîaz 16,019 votes (28.93%)
Kittitas County vote totals
Tom Dent (R) 15,845 votes (64.45%)
Eduardo Casteñeda-Dîaz (D) 8,723 votes (35.48%)
Legislative District 13, State Representative Position 2
Districtwide vote totals
Alex Ybarra (R) 45,188 votes (97.77%)
Kittitas County vote totals
Alex Ybarra (R) 18,890 votes (97.25%)
Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative
Districtwide vote totals
Kim Schrier (D) 210,200 votes (51.8%)
Jesse Jensen (R) 195,041 votes (48.06%)
Kittitas County vote totals
Jesse Jensen (R) 13,878 votes (55.33%)
Kim Schrier (D) 11,164 votes (44.51%)
U.S. President
Kittitas County vote
Donald Trump/Michael Pence (R) 13,788 votes (53.86%)
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris (D) 11,004 votes (43.02%)
According to the auditor’s website, there are 562 ballots yet to be counted. Voter turnout is at 85.07%. The next vote count will be Nov. 17. The election will be certified on Nov. 24.