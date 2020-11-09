Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Preliminary vote for Kittitas County races as of Friday, according to the Kittitas County Auditor's Office.

Vote totals for the following races are:

Kittitas County Commissioner District 1

Cory Wright (R) 13,011 votes (59.66%)

Kristin Ashley (R) 8,585 votes (39.37%)

Kittitas County Commissioner District 2

Laura Osiadacz (R) 14,511 votes (66.6%)

Jerry Martens (R) 7,053 votes (32.37%)

Kittitas County Sheriff

Clay Myers (R) 16,022 votes (70.11%)

Bart Olson (R) 6,638 votes (29.05%)

Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner 1

Rick Catlin 11,751 votes (57.89%)

Patrick Kelleher 8,438 votes (41.57%)

Legislative District 13, State Representative Position 1

Districtwide vote totals

Tom Dent (R) 39,300 votes (70.98%)

Eduardo Casteñeda-Dîaz 16,019 votes (28.93%)

Kittitas County vote totals

Tom Dent (R) 15,845 votes (64.45%)

Eduardo Casteñeda-Dîaz (D) 8,723 votes (35.48%)

Legislative District 13, State Representative Position 2

Districtwide vote totals

Alex Ybarra (R) 45,188 votes (97.77%)

Kittitas County vote totals

Alex Ybarra (R) 18,890 votes (97.25%)

Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative

Districtwide vote totals

Kim Schrier (D) 210,200 votes (51.8%)

Jesse Jensen (R) 195,041 votes (48.06%)

Kittitas County vote totals

Jesse Jensen (R) 13,878 votes (55.33%)

Kim Schrier (D) 11,164 votes (44.51%)

U.S. President

Kittitas County vote

Donald Trump/Michael Pence (R) 13,788 votes (53.86%)

Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris (D) 11,004 votes (43.02%)

According to the auditor’s website, there are 562 ballots yet to be counted. Voter turnout is at 85.07%. The next vote count will be Nov. 17. The election will be certified on Nov. 24.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.