The Kittitas County Law and Justice Council is offering mini grants to organizations and community programs that support the law and justice system, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Each year, approximately $25,000.00 is earmarked from the 1/10th of 1% law and justice sales tax for this grant program. This can include equipment materials, new programs and projects that support the goals of the Law and Justice Council and that benefit the public and law and justice community.
Applications are available at the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office 307 W. Umptanum Road or you can download the application from the Sheriff’s Office website at: www.co.kittitas.wa.us/sheriff/default.aspx (to use “fill and sign” feature use Adobe DC to complete the PDF form).
Application must be postmarked or received by 5 p.m. on July 2. The Law and Justice Budget Committee will evaluate all requests and forward recommendations to the Law and Justice Council for approval. The applicant may be required to make a presentation to the Committee if clarification is needed. The final decision on grant funding is subject to the approval of the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners. Funds will be available on Jan. 1, 2022 unless there is a demonstrated urgency.