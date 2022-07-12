Kittitas FCCLA joined more than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).
The conference provided Kittitas FCCLA members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.
“We are thrilled to have an attendance of over 7,000 members, advisers, corporate partners, and guests who are committed to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA. The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make a difference in their own communities and to make every moment count,” said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
The Kittitas delegation was led by the FCCLA National Vice President of Competitive Events, Kirstin Johnson a recent graduate. Kirstin served the nation throughout her term of 2021-2022 working with nine other officers from across the nation.
While attending the National Leadership Conference, Kirstin was responsible for facilitating the competitive events, first-ever, top 10 in the nation awards. Kittitas was fortunate enough to have all three of their events in the top 10 placers.
Jared Johnson competed in Level 1 Professional Presentation, he earned a score of 94 and 6th place in the nation. Kayser Dempsey also a Level 1 competitor competed in Chapter Service Display and earned third place in the nation.
Sydney Bare and Lizbeth Villegas competed with the chapter’s program of work in Level 3 Chapter in Review Display, they earned a third-place finish as well. Carolina Zapien, a recent graduate, evaluated the Early Childhood Education event.
Other highlights from the trip included a trip to Coronado Beach, and networking with other members from across the nation. Cheryl Uceny, Kittitas Chapter Adviser, was inducted into the National FCCLA 75th Leadership Hall of Fame at a luncheon along with three other individuals from Washington. In addition, Cheryl Uceny was also elected to serve as the Chapter Adviser Representative on the FCCLA National Board of Directors.
Next year FCCLA will host its National Leadership Conference in Denver, July 2-6, 2023. To learn more about how you can get involved as a student, sponsor, or supporter, contact Cheryl Uceny at Kittitas Secondary School.