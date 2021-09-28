Support Local Journalism


The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County will host candidate forums for the upcoming Nov. 2 general election, according to a news release from the organization.

These virtual forums are cosponsored by the League of Women Voters Kittitas County, the Ellensburg Daily Record and North Kittitas County Tribune newspapers and will be live-streamed to LWVKC’s YouTube channel.

October 4 will feature Kittitas City Mayor race candidates John Camarata and Richard Dean Hink, Jr., at 5:30 p.m. This forum will will be immediately followed at 6:30 p.m. by candidates for Hospital District 1, Position 3; Michael Barrow and Erica Libenow.

October 5 at 5:30 p.m. will feature candidates for Ellensburg City Council Position 2; Nancy Goodloe and Joshua Thompson. At 6:30 p.m,. the race for Roslyn City Council Position 6 will feature candidates Tom Missel and Janine Brodine. At 7:30 p.m., the Thorp School Board Position 3 race will feature candidates David Muratore and Anne Cubilie.

The public may submit candidate questions in advance to info@kittitasleague.org or by texting 509-654-9030 during the live stream event.

