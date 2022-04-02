...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Patricia Cutright, author and speaker, will offer a reading and discussion of her new book, “Native Women Changing Their Worlds,” at noon, April 20 at the Pasta Company in Ellensburg.
The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters Kittitas County.
Cutright also will address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across North America. Cutright is Lakota and an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe. Reading and libraries have always been her passion; recognizing how reading can empower at all ages and socio-economic levels.
As a decorated librarian, Cutright’s awards include the 2003 American Library Association/LITA Gaylord Award for Achievement in Library and Information Technology; 2002 Oregon Librarian of the Year; 2017 University of Washington School Distinguished Alumnus Award; and 2016 Presidential Administrator Award from Central Washington University.
She has retired from library work. “Native Women Changing Their Worlds” is her first book.