League of Women Voters facilitators Katherine Murphy (Ellensburg) and Bonita Gill (Huntsville, Alabama) will host “Cultivating Civic Conversations Celebrates MLK Day” from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

The 90-minute zoom event will offer time for large group reflection and small breakouts as well as music and video selections. The event is intended to encourage all to honor Dr. King’s legacy throughout the year by “getting into good trouble.”

To register go to http://cccmlk22.sutra.co/

This event is free and open to the public. There will be three anchors for this conversation:

• King’s “Letter From Birmingham City Jail”

• King’s interview with NBC in 1967

• Principles of non-violent direct action

For more information contact Katherine Murphy: tapestry@gmail.com

