The League of Women Voters is hosting virtual training workshops called Speak-up Schools across the state to inspire effective testimony before the 2021 State Redistricting Commission.
A workshop for residents of Kittitas and Yakima counties will be held from 12 to 3 p.m., March 22, according to a news release from the league.
The March 22 workshop will help attendees polish their redistricting message and learn how to speak effectively and with impact before the commission.
Redistricting is the process of using census data to draw new legislative and congressional district lines every 10 years. In Washington, the process is completed by a bipartisan commission appointed by the legislature.
Washington has 10 federal congressional and 49 state legislative districts. Kittitas County currently is in the 8th Congressional District along with Chelan County, East Wenatchee in Douglas County, and the eastern part of King and Pierce Counties. Kittitas County is in the 13th Legislative District along with Grant and Lincoln counties and the Wenas area in Yakima County.
Citizen input will help determine how the district lines will be drawn for the next decade. The Redistricting Commission will host virtual hearings in the spring and fall throughout the state. The Speak-up Schools are designed to provide tools to help a diversity of participants find their own voice and build effective, personal testimony for the hearings.
The Speak up School is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kittitas and Yakima Valleys in partnership with the Asian Pacific Island Coalition of Yakima Valley, the Latino Community Fund of Washington State, the Yakima Immigrant Response Network, and the NAACP.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/SpeakUpMar22.
For more information, contact Deloreslwv@gmail.com or Doribaker2020@gmail.com.