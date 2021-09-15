Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gerald Newman will present a lecture titled, ”Value Added: New Light on Old Thorp and Modern Ellensburg,” at Hal Holmes Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Hal Holmes Community Center.

Newman, Ph.D., was raised in Ellensburg and is a descendant of Thorp pioneers. The lecture brings together Thorp in the 1890s and Ellensburg in the 1950s.

Accompanying the talk will be Newman’s donation to the library of two new resources, The Ledger of the Thorp Literary and Debating Society, and his own newly published “Trying to Fix Stupid: The Autobiography of a Maverick Professor.” The event will be hosted by the Ellensburg Public Library, the Thorp Mill, and the Kittitas Valley Historical Museum.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.