To the Editor:
Let’s get it straighter.
For over four years after the election of Donald Trump, I have watched the Democrats of Congress, and the Senate do everything in its power to undermine, disgrace, insult, lie, promote failure, and the daily insulting of the entire Trump family, his wife and even his children.
I have seen, and witnessed the last several years the Clintons phony nonprofit and millions in donations while she was Secretary of State, Benghazi failure, the phony F.B.I investigation, illegal FISA warrants and the free pass they gave her for kick-back money while she paid for the Russian phony Steele dossier, to undermine the Trump family and his presidency.
All of us that voted for Donald Trump around (75 million) witnessed for well over two years the deliberate riots, fires, attackers, and sever damage throughout this country while all the state governors sat by and refused to confront or back up the local police, or National Guard all the while refusing federal aid, with athletes of football, basketball, and baseball taking knees, and BLM riots demanding money, free social programs, free collage, free rent, etc.
All of this was pre-planned, studied and implemented and came straight out of the Socialist Communist handbook. With the entire internet closed off for anything negative about Biden, the news media closing off all opportunities to voice alarm of severe fraud, kickbacks and corruption by Hunter Biden, James Biden and the Big GUY, the Socialist Communist Democrats had everything going its way.
I have witnessed firsthand overseas, the Socialist Communist government control and the failures of several country’s that still promote and control it. They have no Declaration, Constitution, or Bill of Rights. They also have no weapons, rifles or hand guns. They also have no opened borders. They do have fear. But not here in America.
The American people of this great county are now becoming third-rate citizens behind 11 million illegal aliens already here, the hundreds of thousands of future illegals coming, and the enormous expense in the billions and billions of dollars that myself and other fellow Americans have paid for time after time after time. Coming home in 1967 after serving overseas, my American family all had to be X-rayed, have guaranteed jobs at home, sufficient cash, before landing in New York.
Ronald Arthur Slater
Cle Elum