CWU Teach-In

The Pride flag is carried on the Central Washington University campus in this undated photo. An LGBTQ2IA+ Teach-In is set for 4-6 p.m. Monday, outside of Brooks Library.

 David Dick / Central Washington

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University faculty, staff, and students, along with Ellensburg community members, are invited to participate in a LGBTQ2IA+ Teach-In from 4-6 p.m. Monday, outside of Brooks Library, according to a news release from CWU.

Several speakers will touch on topics in connection to the recent incidents of anti-LGBTQ2IA+ hate and discrimination on campus, as well as larger discussions about their impact. The goal is to further conversations about these issues and provide space for members of the CWU campus and the greater community to interact.

Warm drinks will be available, as well as space for sidewalk chalk art, poster making and tabling from groups on campus. The event also will be streamed at https://tinyurl.com/queerteachin for those who cannot attend.

The event is sponsored by the Gender and Sexuality Center; the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program; the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity; and the CWU Brooks Library.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.