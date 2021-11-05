LGBTQ2IA+ Teach-In set for Monday on CWU campus For the DAILY RECORD Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Pride flag is carried on the Central Washington University campus in this undated photo. An LGBTQ2IA+ Teach-In is set for 4-6 p.m. Monday, outside of Brooks Library. David Dick / Central Washington Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University faculty, staff, and students, along with Ellensburg community members, are invited to participate in a LGBTQ2IA+ Teach-In from 4-6 p.m. Monday, outside of Brooks Library, according to a news release from CWU.Several speakers will touch on topics in connection to the recent incidents of anti-LGBTQ2IA+ hate and discrimination on campus, as well as larger discussions about their impact. The goal is to further conversations about these issues and provide space for members of the CWU campus and the greater community to interact. Warm drinks will be available, as well as space for sidewalk chalk art, poster making and tabling from groups on campus. The event also will be streamed at https://tinyurl.com/queerteachin for those who cannot attend.The event is sponsored by the Gender and Sexuality Center; the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program; the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity; and the CWU Brooks Library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residency Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter