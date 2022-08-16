Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Fri.dy; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
“The arc of a covenant: the United States, Israel, and the fate of the Jewish people,” by Walter Russell Mead. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
“Beyond the darkness: a gentle guide for living with grief and thriving after loss,” by Clarissa Moll. Tyndale Momentum, c2022.
“Crossing paths: a Pacific Crest trailside reader,” edited by Rees Hughes and Howard Shapiro. Mountaineers Books, c2022.
“A divine language: learning algebra, geometry, and calculus at the edge of old age,” by Alec Wilkinson. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2022.
“Happy-go-lucky,” by David Sedaris. Little, Brown and Company, c2022
“An immense world: how animal senses reveal the hidden realms around us,” by Ed Yong. Random House, c2022.
“Riverman: an American odyssey,” by Ben McGrath. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
“Soundings: journeys in the company of whales : a memoir,” by Doreen Cunningham. Scribner, c2022.
“Tell me everything: the story of a private investigation,” by Erika Krouse. Flatiron Books, c2022.
“Water the rocks make: poems,” by David McElroy. University of Alaska Press, c2022.
