Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
“The beauty of dusk: on vision lost and found,” by Frank Bruni. Avid Reader Press, c2022.
“The church of baseball: the making of Bull Durham : home runs, bad calls, crazy fights, big swings, and a hit,” by Ron Shelton. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
“The Japanese myths: a guide to gods, heroes and spirits,” by Joshua Frydman. Thames & Hudson Ltd. c2022.
“Love and freedom: transcending monogamy and polyamory,” by Jorge N. Ferrer. Rowman & Littlefield, c2022.
“The monster’s bones: the discovery of T. Rex and how it shook our world,” by David K. Randall. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.
“Normal family: on truth, love, and how I met my 35 siblings,” by Chrysta Bilton. Little, Brown and Company, c2022.
“Of song and water: a journey to hope and healing conducted through music and nature,” by Rhoda L. Muckerman. Morgan James Publishing, c2022.
“A quick & easy guide to asexuality,” by Molly Muldoon. Limerence Press, LLC, c2022.
“The religion of American greatness: what’s wrong with Christian nationalism,” by Paul D. Miller. IVP Academic, c2022.
“This here flesh: spirituality, liberation, and the stories that make us,” by Cole Arthur Riley. Convergent, c2022.
