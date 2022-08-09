Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10a.m.--2 p.m., Saturday. 10:00-2:00.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
“Incomparable grace: JFK in the presidency,” by Mark K. Updegrove. Dutton, c2022.
“The islander: my life in music and beyond,” by Chris Blackwell with Paul Morley. Gallery Books, c2022.
“It was always a choice: picking up the baton of athlete activism,” by David Steele. Temple University Press, c2022.
“Move the body, heal the mind: overcome anxiety, depression, and dementia and improve focus, creativity, and sleep,” by Jennifer J. Heisz, PhD. Mariner Books, c2022.
“Running wild: inspirational trails from around the world,” edited by Julie Freeman & Simon Freeman Karnazes. Thames & Hudson, c2022.
“Salads are more than leaves: salads to get excited about,” by Elena Silcock. Hamlyn, c2022.
“Scoundrel: how a convicted murderer persuaded the women who loved him, the conservative establishment, and the courts to set him free,” by Sarah Weinman. Ecco, c2022.
“Succulents for beginners: a year-round growing guide for healthy and beautiful plants,” by Misa Matsuyama. Tuttle Publishing, c2022.
“A taste for poison: eleven deadly molecules and the killers who used them,” by Neil Bradbury, Ph.D. St. Martin’s Press, c2022.
“We were dreamers: an immigrant superhero origin story,” by Simu Liu. William Morrow, c2022.
