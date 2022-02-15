Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“The beginner's guide to wheel throwing: a complete course for the potter's wheel,” by Julia Claire Weber. Quarto Knows, c2021.

“Breathing lessons: a doctor's guide to lung health,” by MeiLan K. Han, M.D. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.

“Caring for your cherished objects: the Winterthur guide,” edited by Joy Gardiner and Joan Irving. Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, c2021.

“Crafty family ideas: projects to make, things to bake, and lots of homemade(ish) fun,” by Kristin Gambaccini. Fox Chapel Publishing, c2021.

“Emotional: how feelings shape our thinking,” by Leonard Mlodinow. Pantheon Books, c2022.

“Going there,” by Katie Couric. Little, Brown and Company, c2021.

“How to forage for mushrooms without dying: an absolute beginner's guide to identifying 29 wild, edible mushrooms,” by Frank Hyman. Storey Publishing, c2021.

“Inspired cross-stitch: 30 patterns plus alphabets,” by Gail Bussi. Stackpole Books, c2021.

“Living in tiny homes: big ideas for small spaces,” by Marion Hellweg. Prestel, c2021.

“Maine quilts: 250 years of comfort and community,” by Laureen A. LaBar. Down East Books, c2021.

