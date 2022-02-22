Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“The broken constitution: Lincoln, slavery, and the refounding of America,” by Noah Feldman. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

“The matter of black lives: writing from the New Yorker,” by edited by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick. Ecco, c2021.

“Mother of invention: how good ideas get ignored in an economy built for men,” by Katrine Marçal. Abrams Press, c2021.

“Northern exposure: a cultural history,” by Michael Samuel. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.

“On consolation: finding solace in dark times,” by Michael Ignatieff. Metropolitan Books, c2021.

“Our biggest experiment: an epic history of the climate crisis,” by Alice Bell. Counterpoint, c2021.

“Patient zero: a curious history of the world's worst diseases,” by Lydia Kang, MD, Nate Pedersen. Workman Publishing, c2021.

“Please don't sit on my bed in your outside clothes: essays,” by Phoebe Robinson. Tiny Reparations Books, c2021.

“Race against time: the politics of a darkening America,” by Keith Boykin. Bold Type Books, c2021.

“Say their names: how Black lives came to matter in America,” by Curtis Bunn, et al. Grand Central Publishing, c2021.

