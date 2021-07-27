Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “Assume nothing: a story of intimate violence,” by Tanya Selvaratnam. Harper, c2021.

n “Creating cultures of consent: a guide for parents and educators,” by Laura McGuire. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.

n “Extra life: a short history of living longer,” by Steven Johnson. Riverhead Books, c2021.

n “Hooked: food, free will, and how the food giants exploit our addictions,” by Michael Moss. Random House, c2021.

n “Mr. Humble and Dr. Butcher: a monkey’s head, the Pope’s neuroscientist, and the quest to transplant the soul,” by Brandy Schillace. Simon & Schuster, c2021.

n “Piecing your heart back together: the road map to healing and thriving after a breakup or divorce,” by Carmen Silvestro. Morgan James Publishing, c2021.

n “Queen of the Negro Leagues: Effa Manley and the Newark Eagles,” by James Overmyer. Rowman & Littlefield, c 2020.

n “Raceless: in search of family, identity, and the truth about where I belong,” by Georgina Lawton. Harper Perennial, c2021.

n “Serena Williams: tennis champion, sports legend, and cultural heroine,” by Merlisa Lawrence Corbett. Rowman & Littlefield, c2020.

n “This is the fire: what I say to my friends about racism,” by Don Lemon. Little, Brown and Company, c2021.

