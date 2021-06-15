Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday..

For more information go go www.ellensburglibrary.org

NEW FICTION

n “The children’s blizzard: a novel,” by Melanie Benjamin. Delacorte Press, c2021.

n “Death of a showman,” by Mariah Fredericks. Minotaur Books, c2021.

n “Gold diggers,” by Sanjena Sathian. Penguin Press, c2021.

n “The happiest girl in the world: a novel,” by Alena Dillon. William Morrow, c2021.

n “In a book club far away,” by Tif Marcelo. Gallery Books, c2021.

n “The last night in London,” by Karen White. Berkley, c2021.

n “Picnic in the ruins: a novel,” by Todd Robert Petersen. Counterpoint, c2021.

n “The push: a novel,” by Ashley Audrain. Pamela Dorman Books/Viking, c2021.

n “The rib king: a novel,” by Ladee Hubbard. Amistad, c2021.

n “What’s worth keeping,” by Kaya McLaren. St. Martin’s Griffin, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.