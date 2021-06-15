Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday..
For more information go go www.ellensburglibrary.org
NEW FICTION
n “The children’s blizzard: a novel,” by Melanie Benjamin. Delacorte Press, c2021.
n “Death of a showman,” by Mariah Fredericks. Minotaur Books, c2021.
n “Gold diggers,” by Sanjena Sathian. Penguin Press, c2021.
n “The happiest girl in the world: a novel,” by Alena Dillon. William Morrow, c2021.
n “In a book club far away,” by Tif Marcelo. Gallery Books, c2021.
n “The last night in London,” by Karen White. Berkley, c2021.
n “Picnic in the ruins: a novel,” by Todd Robert Petersen. Counterpoint, c2021.
n “The push: a novel,” by Ashley Audrain. Pamela Dorman Books/Viking, c2021.
n “The rib king: a novel,” by Ladee Hubbard. Amistad, c2021.
n “What’s worth keeping,” by Kaya McLaren. St. Martin’s Griffin, c2021.